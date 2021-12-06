$12.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post $12.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.73 billion and the lowest is $12.61 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.39 billion to $52.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.90 billion to $56.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,022,000. Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 78,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

