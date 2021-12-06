$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsion by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.