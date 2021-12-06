$131.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $131.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.40 million and the lowest is $130.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $132.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $533.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $498.74 million, with estimates ranging from $493.58 million to $503.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $48.28 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

