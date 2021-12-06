13,316 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,421,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.