$14.01 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report sales of $14.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the lowest is $13.83 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $52.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.47 million to $52.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.77 million, with estimates ranging from $58.33 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a "d" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $81,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

