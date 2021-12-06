14,966 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.59 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

