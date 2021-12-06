$17.39 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce $17.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $18.45 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $14.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.