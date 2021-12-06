1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

ONEM stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 532,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 429.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 114,306 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 81.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,086,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 488,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

