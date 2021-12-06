$2.17 EPS Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.44. Olympic Steel reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $20.80 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $230.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

