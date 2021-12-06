$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,794,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Sirius XM by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,519 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

