221,800 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 221,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,337,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

