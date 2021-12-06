28,090 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,116,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newmont by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after buying an additional 955,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

