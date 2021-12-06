29,918 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

