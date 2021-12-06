2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 8627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Specifically, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in 2U by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 2U by 150.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in 2U by 47.5% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

