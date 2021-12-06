$3.07 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce sales of $3.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

AGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

