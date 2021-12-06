30,466 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $56.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.