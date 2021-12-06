31,932 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

NYSE:DIS opened at $147.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

