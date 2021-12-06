$322.26 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce sales of $322.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.00 million to $324.40 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $320.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

