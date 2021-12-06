36,115 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Purchased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.14. 7,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,986. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

