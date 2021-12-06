3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Up 1.5%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.64. Approximately 104,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 994.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Printing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Printing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000.

