4NEW (KWATT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,534.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $162,306.11 and approximately $3,534.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars.

