5,028 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $55,829,000. Finally, Himension Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $35,621,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $170.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average of $233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $164.70 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.