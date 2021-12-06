$55.21 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce $55.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $156.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $334.18 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.25.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $65.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.56. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,685 shares of company stock worth $10,500,357. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

