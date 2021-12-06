5,555 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $290.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.21. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $195.91 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

