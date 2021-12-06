$606.35 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report sales of $606.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $608.70 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,058 shares of company stock worth $4,178,882. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock opened at $110.87 on Monday. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

