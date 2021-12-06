$619.66 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post $619.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $592.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

