$65.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post sales of $65.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $241.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $344.24 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

