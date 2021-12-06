$69.93 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $69.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.82 million and the highest is $71.20 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $68.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $278.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $280.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $286.55 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $290.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

