$8.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post $8.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.13 million, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

ALPN stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.