$865.40 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce sales of $865.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $865.49 million and the lowest is $865.30 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $778.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.81 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

