8,698 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Allstate by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $108.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.44 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

