$9.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $9.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $38.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PAA opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 2.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
