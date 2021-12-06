$9.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $9.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $38.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

