Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $180.34 million and approximately $51.72 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00004944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 73,374,609 coins and its circulating supply is 71,610,446 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.