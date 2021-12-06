Acadia Realty Trust to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

AKR stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.