AceD (ACED) Market Capitalization Tops $35,055.57

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. AceD has a market cap of $35,055.57 and approximately $708.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AceD has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 397.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.