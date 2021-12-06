ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) dropped 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.94 and last traded at $74.54. Approximately 2,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

