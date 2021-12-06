Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.58 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,910.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.97 or 0.08589473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00319244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00929906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00078196 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00397951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00291841 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

