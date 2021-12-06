ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $4,188,372.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $1,006,862.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.14. 1,961,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,642. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,318,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

