Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded down $6.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 836,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,972,590. The company has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

