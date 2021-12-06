Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.32 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

