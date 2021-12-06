Aeron Market Cap Achieves $4,660.11 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $4,660.11 and approximately $59,358.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

