AeroVironment (AVAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,591.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.