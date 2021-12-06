Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.160-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.71.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

