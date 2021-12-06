Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Buys $16,727.50 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 250 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.91 per share, with a total value of $16,727.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greg Lehmkuhl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 392,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,101. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

