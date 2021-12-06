AIA Group Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AIA Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AIA Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

