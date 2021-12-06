Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $13.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.62. 800,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,707. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion and a PE ratio of -14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

