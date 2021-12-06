Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 6.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.75 on Monday, reaching $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 883,021 shares of company stock worth $162,295,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

