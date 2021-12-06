Akroma (AKA) Market Capitalization Achieves $263,164.39

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 196% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $263,164.39 and approximately $637.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.52 or 0.08548428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00078180 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

