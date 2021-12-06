Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.91

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 6946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

