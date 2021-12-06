Alchemix Market Cap Reaches $238.50 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $272.22 or 0.00565267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $238.50 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,111,551 coins and its circulating supply is 876,131 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

